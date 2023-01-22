Dr. Marisa Franco; David Blaine; Dr. Gene Cohen

Dr. Marisa Franco is a psychologist, professor, and a friendship expert who believes we are headed toward an epidemic of loneliness. But there is something we all have and take for granted, that may help. Listen as Dr. Franco explains the importance of platonic friendships and the science of how to make and keep friends.

David Blaine is the greatest illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer alive today. He has been buried underground, hung from a crane in a plexiglass box. He didn't eat for 44 days, didn't breathe for 17 minutes, he's been electrocuted and carried away by helium balloons over 20,000 feet up. Blaine takes us on a journey inside his mind, to reveal the surprising reasons he is driven to explore the limits of existence, and why many of the things he’s discovered from placing himself in death-defying situations are exactly the kinds of things we all need to understand to truly live.

Dr. Gene Cohen was a gerontologist, psychologist, and founder of the Washington DC Center on Aging. Hear, in his own words, the work he did before his death in 2009 that is extending our lives today. In this Growing Bolder Classic interview from 2008, he explains how he was one of the first to establish a clear connection between physical and mental health and how creativity can have a major impact on longevity.