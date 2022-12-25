Columnist Steven Petrow; Author Susan Silver; And we say goodbye to Harold Garde

Is there any way to make having difficult conversations a little easier? National newspaper columnist Steven Petrow may have the answer. He lays it all out under the heading, Stupid Things I won’t Do When I Get Old! With good advice for those of all ages.

She was one of the first female sitcom writers in television. Author Susan Silver takes a look back at classic shows and the impact series like The Mary Tyler Moore Show are still having today.

And we say goodbye to Harold Garde. An American abstract expressionist who was still pushing the boundaries and creating meaningful works until his passing at the age of 99.