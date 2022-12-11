© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Growing Bolder Podcast
Growing Bolder Radio

Growing Bolder: Documentarian Ken Burns; Restaurateur and Environmentalist John Rivers; Artist Suzy Toronto

Published December 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Documentarian Ken Burns is one of the greatest historical storytellers of our time. He speaks with Growing Bolder about his passion for filmmaking and leaving a legacy of his own.John Rivers is a successful restaurateur and founder of the 4Rivers chain. He’s also an environmentalist and innovator who is focused on sustainability. Rivers talks about the importance of planning for the future, dreaming as big as possible and making a meaningful difference in your community.Suzy Toronto is an artist with a purpose. She is using her talents to empower women to have adventures and live fulfilling lives.

