Growing Bolder: Hotelier, Entrepreneur and Author Chip Conley; Photographer Clyde Butcher

Published November 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Hotelier and Author Chip Conley started the Modern Elder Academy. It’s the world’s very first wisdom school that’s dedicated to helping people navigate their mid-life. He joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton in a conversation that will help shift your mindset on what’s possible as we age.

Clyde Butcher is the foremost landscape photographer in America today. In fact, people compare him to the legendary Ansel Adams. Butcher is also a conservationist and humanitarian who believes his purpose is to inspire us to appreciate and protect the true beauty of nature.   

Jill Middleton
Resilience and risk taking. Meaning and mission. Passion and perseverance. Growing Bolder is not just media, it's a movement. Through its TV and radio shows, magazine, website and popular social media channels, Growing Bolder's EMMY® Award-winning broadcast journalists are Rebranding Aging® by sharing the inspirational stories of men and women redefining the possibilities of life after 45.
