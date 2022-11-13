© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Growing Bolder Podcast
Growing Bolder Radio

Growing Bolder: Endurance Athletes and Alzheimer's Advocates Travis and Mark Macy; Fruit Stand Owner Robert Moehling; A GB Classic Interview with Legendary Coach John Wooden

Published November 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Travis and Mark Macy are a father and son who spent a lifetime together pushing their physical limits by participating in grueling endurance runs. Now, they discuss what it is like as they face their greatest challenge ever, in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

Robert Moehling is proof that if you find a way to follow your passion in life you never know how it might take root and flourish, even if your passion is something as simple as selling fruit. Find out how Moehling turned a childhood chore into a successful career running a popular South Florida fruit stand he created, that has grown to be so much more.

John Wooden proves it doesn’t really matter what path you take in life, there are always lessons we can learn from others, even if it happens to be one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time. Listen, as we find timeless nuggets of wisdom in this Growing Bolder Classic interview recorded in 2007 with the legendary John Wooden, with his advice on how to be a winner at life.

Growing Bolder Radio Growing Bolder
Jill Middleton
Growing Bolder is not just media, it's a movement. Through its TV and radio shows, magazine, website and popular social media channels, Growing Bolder's EMMY® Award-winning broadcast journalists are Rebranding Aging® by sharing the inspirational stories of men and women redefining the possibilities of life after 45.
