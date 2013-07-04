Growing Bolder Radio
New episodes on Sundays
Through its TV and radio shows, magazine, website and popular social media channels, Growing Bolder's EMMY® Award-winning broadcast journalists are Rebranding Aging® by sharing the inspirational stories of men and women redefining the possibilities of life after 45.
Entrepreneur Chip Conley explains why you can’t afford to buy into aging as just a time of loss and decline. He says we need to embrace a whole new outlook to get the most out of every day we have.
Growing Bolder: Oceanographer and Author Sylvia Earle; Actor and Musician John Stamos; Philanthropist and Hotelier Harris RosenAt the age of 86, Sylvia Earle is considered the most important oceanic eco-warrior ever, named a living legend by the Library of Congress. It's a fascinating conversation with a woman who’s spent her entire life studying the oceans and hopes we take steps now to save them.
Growing Bolder: Endurance Athletes and Alzheimer’s Advocates Travis and Mark Macy; Fruit Stand Owner Robert Moehling; A GB Classic Interview with Legendary Coach John WoodenTravis and Mark Macy are a father and son who spent a lifetime together pushing their physical limits by participating in grueling endurance runs. Now, they discuss what it is like as they face their greatest challenge ever, in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.
Growing Bolder: Legendary Guitarist and Singer Lindsey Buckingham; Ordained Minister, Author, and Roller Skating Sensation Bishop Vance Oldes; 96-Year Old Swimmer Mary Anne CooperWe go Bolder Backstage with the legendary Lindsey Buckingham. He talks about his new music, his life after a heart attack and if he’ll ever play with Fleetwood Mac again.
Growing Bolder: Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku; Writer, Actor, and Downtown Diva Stephanie DavisHe's one of the brightest -- and most famous -- scientific minds in the world today. The fascinating Dr. Michio Kaku shares some of the latest findings about the human mind and how some future predictions found in science fiction are soon to become reality.
Growing Bolder: Encore Creativity CEO Joshua Vickery; Musician Marlon Hoffman; Motivational Coach Dr. James Smith, Jr.Joshua Vickery is CEO of Encore Creativity. He uses his voice to raise the voices of others. Vickery believes in the power of creative engagement and creates opportunities to reach those of all ages to experience its many joys and benefits.
James Hicks, Ph.D., is a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California in Irvine. He’s developed a new class called Exercise as Medicine that examines how and why physical activity can actually work better for us than pills.
Ken Dychtwald, the world’s No. 1 thought leader and influencer when it comes to the cultural, social, and business implications of aging, joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton for a candid conversation on the state of aging today. Dychtwald shares his thoughts on how life today is different than ever before and offers his predictions on how things will be in 10, 20, and 30 years. You’ll learn what you need to do to be prepared.
Growing Bolder: Author and Sustainability Expert Jennie Romer; Photographer George Kamper; Behavioral Health Expert Dr. Nick DewanWhat is recyclable and what isn’t? Our discussion with author and sustainability expert Jennie Romer may surprise you. She explains what can and cannot go in the bin, whether recycling is working at all, and what we can do to change the system to better protect our planet.
Growing Bolder: Neuroscientist and Brain Health Expert Dr. Michael Merzenich; Haircare Entrepreneur Angel CorneliusCan old dogs learn new tricks? Neuroscientist Michael Merzenich, PH.D. says cognitive decline is not inevitable as we get older. His groundbreaking research has changed the way scientists and researchers think about the brain. He joins Growing Bolder for a fascinating conversation about what he’s learned.
Growing Bolder: Founder and CEO of The Super Age Bradley Schurman; Physician, Photographer, and Licensed Drone Pilot Claire JohnsonBradley Schurman is one of the world’s preeminent demographic futurists and author of The Super Age: Decoding Our Demographic Destiny. He explains how our lives are about to be radically impacted as, for the first time in human history, there will soon be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18.
Growing Bolder: Travel Host and Writer Samantha Brown; Author and Host of Hidden Brain Shankar VedantamAs the host of several travel shows including her latest on Public TV, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”, Samantha Brown has visited more than 60 countries, 250 cities and 40 U.S. states. She explains how much we can learn by traveling and meeting people from all walks of life and offers three tips for people interested in seeing the world at a fraction of the cost.