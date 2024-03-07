HCA Nurse Negotiations; Crisis in Haiti; 2024 Sargassum Predictions; Blood Drive for Sickle Cell Patients; Blockbuster Experience Pop-up

HCA Nurses Negotiate Contract

Nurses with HCA Healthcare’s Osceola Hospital and Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford rallied Tuesday as representatives from the National Nurses United union negotiated with the healthcare giant for a new contract. One of those nurses who works in the emergency room, Heather Cox-Faith, joins Engage to discuss staff burnout and the impact on patient care.

Humanitarian Crisis in Haiti

To say Haiti is in a state of emergencydoesn’t capture the chaos happening in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Armed gangs are attacking the nation, and thousands of criminals are roaming free after prisons were set on fire. Nattacha Wyllie lives in Orlando now but was born in Haiti. The Executive Director of the Haitian American Art Networktalks about her fears for family and friends still living in the Caribbean country.

Sargassum Predictions and Solutions

Brian Barnes, Assistant Research Professor at USF’s College of Marine Science, uses satellite data to track sargassum blooms in the Atlantic. He joins Engage to talk about this season’s predictions. Dr. Troy Scott is one of the founders of ShoreLock. He discusses how the Miami based company focused on mitigating coastal erosion may use sargassum waste to benefit coastal communities.

Blood Collection Benefits Sickle Cell Patients

Florida lawmakers moved forward with legislation funding sickle cell treatment and research this week. People coping with the disease now rely on blood donors. Every day, OneBloodscreens their supply looking for matches to help sickle cell patients. Susan Forbes with OneBlood explains why more African American donors are needed.

Blockbuster Nostalgia at Central Florida Fair

And finally, a pop-up at the Central Florida Fair has people pining for the 90’s. We take a trip down memory lane to visit the Blockbuster store experience.

