Dungeons, Dragons and Diversity; Future of IVF; Teen Smoking Rates; Films leaving Florida

Dr. Mark Trolice on IVF in Florida after Alabama Supreme Court Ruling

The Alabama Supreme Court issued a ruling that determined frozen embryos are to hold the same consideration as children when defining life. The case dealt with an IVF clinic where a couples’ embryos were accidently destroyed. The couple sought to file a wrongful death suit and the state supreme court decided the suit could proceed.

Engage spoke with Dr. Mark Trolice – a Board Certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist with The IVF Center in Winter Park and Daniel Schmid, Associate Vice President of Legal Affairs with the Liberty Counsel.



Teen Smoking and Vaping Rates on the Rise

The American Lung Association gave the state of Florida an"F" grade for failing to protect its residents from the dangers of tobacco. It said Floridafails to create effective restrictions on flavored products that target teens. Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones talked about the trends she’s seeing in youth tobacco and vape use, what she’s hearing from kids and parents, and ways she feels the state could better combat smoking and vaping.

Florida Films Are Being Filmed Outside of Florida

Laura Chinn is an actor and director and a Florida native. Her most recent project as director is "Suncoast," a semi-autobiographical film telling the story of Chinn’s terminally ill brother and the national figure who was staying at his hospital. The story takes place in Florida, but it was shot in Georgia due to the tax incentive. Chinn joined Engage to talk about "Suncoast" and the challenges of filming in Florida.

Dungeons, Dragons and Diversity

The growing tabletop gaming industry is serious business. Matthew and Ally Heffelfinger own The Haven Games in Casselberry. The husband and wife shared how their business model is predicated on inclusivity and providing a safe gaming space for everybody.