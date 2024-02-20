Book bans, Florida's Black history museum, banned sociology and Silver Spurs Special Rodeo rocks Kissimmee

Scholastic book ban update

While in Orlando, Governor Ron DeSantis called on Florida lawmakers to reform the state's book ban policies. Our education reporter Danielle Prieur was there for that announcement last Thursday. She joined Engage to go in-depth and explain the possible impact on classrooms and students.

Florida's Black History Museum moves forward

Florida Senator Geraldine Thompson chairs The Florida Museum of Black History Task Force that is developing recommendations for the state legislature on planning, constructing, and operating a new museum. Some of the areas being considered for it include Daytona Beach, Seminole and Orange Counties. Senator Thompson talked about the likelihood of the museum being built in Central Florida and shared her thoughts on some of the latest measures being considered by state lawmakers.

Department of Education pulls the plug on principals of sociology course

Florida’s state university system determined students in the state’s public colleges and universities may no longer use sociology courses to fulfill core course requirements. The sociology courses will be replaced with what the Higher Ed Board of governors refer to as “a factual history course.” Michael Armato, Director of undergraduate sociology studies at UCF, joined us in studio to talk about the impact of the changing curriculum.

Silver Spurs Special Rodeo

Cowboys and cowgirls took center stage in Osceola County for the Silver Spurs Rodeo event designed to be inclusive for children with special needs.

