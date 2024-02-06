Senator Rubio; Congressman Frost; Mardi Gras in Central Florida

Senator Marco Rubio

Both houses of Congress are led by parties that hold barely a sliver of the majorities and this, among other factors, is creating a policy impasse. What appeared to be a bipartisan immigration and foreign aid bill is going down in flames.

We spoke with Florida’s senior Senator, Marco Rubio, about the stalemate involving negotiations on border security as well as aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Congressman Maxwell Frost

Maxwell Frost is the first member of Generation Z to be elected to the United States Congress.

The democratic Congressman represents the Orlando area in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He spoke live with Engage about a myriad of topics including the same immigration bill we discussed with Senator Rubio.

Jake Wheeler from Tibby’s New Orleans Restaurant

Mardi Gras celebrations aren’t specific to New Orleans – celebrations can be found throughout the Gulf Coast. Orlandoan Jake Wheeler’s family has deep ties to Mardi Gras, as evidenced by their three New Orleans-themed restaurants. Jake has been attending Mardi Gras celebrations since he was an infant and he joined Engage to share some of his memories and how they are captured at Tibby’s New Orleans Restaurant.

