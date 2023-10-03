The commercial space world is over the moon about lunar exploration

As NASA sets its sights on the lunar surface with its Artemis mission, the commercial space world is eagerly awaiting a new lunar boom.

Rob Meyerson, former president and senior executive at Blue Origin, explained how and why commercial companies are joining in on the excitement for a new chapter in lunar exploration.

"It starts with one word, it's Artemis, which is NASA's program, NASA led program to go to the moon and onto Mars, it was started last decade, and it is, you know, being led by NASA but but has a range of international partners," Meyerson said. "And NASA is making that commitment to go to stay. And what stay means to me is that is that we're going to have long term presence on the moon for science and commercial activities."

We'll hear from Meyerson, now the founder and CEO of Delelune Space, about commercial space's role in moon history.

Brendan Byrne / WMFE The Artemis II crew. NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and CSA’s Jeremey Hansen stand in front of the capsule that will take them to the moon and back.

Honoring Native American traditions is helping to build a better world.

PBS’s Native America explores contemporary Native culture here in the U.S. and its upcoming season profiles innovative Natives including Aaron Yazzie, a NASA engineer working on the agency’s Mars rovers.

He shared his experience working at NASA in an episode called “New Worlds.” The episode explores honoring Native American traditions while advancing the 21st century and how his Navajo traditions have shaped his Martian future.

"Native people as Navajos, we put a big emphasis on our origin stories and so understanding exactly where you came from is an important part of our Navajo values," Yazzie said. "And so that's almost like exactly what I'm doing with NASA."