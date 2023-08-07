How artificial gravity and a giant telescope may change space exploration

It may sound like science fiction, but engineers are developing a space station capable of artificial gravity. Commercial company Vast wants to put private space stations in orbit and providing some sort of artificial gravity is key to that plan.

We’ll hear from Garret Reisman, a veteran NASA astronaut and now an advisor at Vast about the need for gravity when living and working in space.

Then, we'll hear from Rebecca Bernstein, chief scientist for the Giant Magellan Telescope organization about a new ground-based telescope. The GMT is so large it may one day snap an image of a planet outside our own solar system.