© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

How artificial gravity and a giant telescope may change space exploration

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sunlight daytime interior telescope rendering with people in the foreground.
Giant Magellan Telescope-GMTO Corporation
/
GMTO Corporation
The Giant Magellan Telescope will have seven of the world's largest mirrors that could capture images of other planetary systems.

It may sound like science fiction, but engineers are developing a space station capable of artificial gravity. Commercial company Vast wants to put private space stations in orbit and providing some sort of artificial gravity is key to that plan.

We’ll hear from Garret Reisman, a veteran NASA astronaut and now an advisor at Vast about the need for gravity when living and working in space.

Then, we'll hear from Rebecca Bernstein, chief scientist for the Giant Magellan Telescope organization about a new ground-based telescope. The GMT is so large it may one day snap an image of a planet outside our own solar system.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at WMFE 90.7 working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing WMFE's internship program.

Byrne also hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More