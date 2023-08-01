A space for artistic inspiration with veteran astronaut Nicole Stott

Central Florida students are sending art into space. Veteran astronaut Nicole Stott talks art and fields questions from kids.

During her time at NASA, astronaut Nicole Stott spent more than 100 days in space on the Space Shuttle and International Space Station.

She’s now bringing what she learned from orbit about the inspiration of art to young people here on Earth. Last week, she hosted a workshop here in Orlando where young people painted fabric patches for a future space suit.

We’ll speak with Stott about art, inspiration, and the makings of a new art-inspired space suit. Then, we’ll hear her field questions from kids at our evening event Friday at the Orlando Science Center.