Public Media News for Central Florida
Are We There Yet?

A space for artistic inspiration with veteran astronaut Nicole Stott

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Astronaut Nicole Stott works on an art project with summer camp at Grand Avenue Community Center, photo by Roberto Gonzalez.
Roberto Gonzalez
/
Orlando Science Center
Astronaut Astronaut Nicole Stott works on an art project with summer camp at Grand Avenue Community Center, photo by Roberto Gonzalez.

Central Florida students are sending art into space. Veteran astronaut Nicole Stott talks art and fields questions from kids.

During her time at NASA, astronaut Nicole Stott spent more than 100 days in space on the Space Shuttle and International Space Station.

She’s now bringing what she learned from orbit about the inspiration of art to young people here on Earth. Last week, she hosted a workshop here in Orlando where young people painted fabric patches for a future space suit.

We’ll speak with Stott about art, inspiration, and the makings of a new art-inspired space suit. Then, we’ll hear her field questions from kids at our evening event Friday at the Orlando Science Center.

Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at WMFE 90.7 working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Byrne is also WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom.
