© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Sierra Space's new Dream Chaser hopes to bring people into orbit

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dream Chaser sits on a ramp at sunrise.
Ken Ulbrich
/
NASA
An image of Dream Chaser sitting on a ramp at sunrise.

Between them, veteran NASA astronauts Janet Kavandi and Thomas Mashburn have logged more than 370 days in space. Now, they’re working for Sierra Space on a mission to launch humans on the company’s Dream Chaser spacecraft.

We’ll speak with Kavandi and Mashburn about how their spaceflight experience is helping them write the next chapter in commercial space exploration.

Then, NASA’s Perseverance rover uncovered evidence of organic molecules on Mars. We’ll speak with Amy Williams, a mission scientist and University of Florida astrobiologist, about what the findings mean in Percy’s search for signs of ancient life on the red planet.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at WMFE 90.7 working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Byrne is also WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More