Sierra Space's new Dream Chaser hopes to bring people into orbit

Between them, veteran NASA astronauts Janet Kavandi and Thomas Mashburn have logged more than 370 days in space. Now, they’re working for Sierra Space on a mission to launch humans on the company’s Dream Chaser spacecraft.

We’ll speak with Kavandi and Mashburn about how their spaceflight experience is helping them write the next chapter in commercial space exploration.

Then, NASA’s Perseverance rover uncovered evidence of organic molecules on Mars. We’ll speak with Amy Williams, a mission scientist and University of Florida astrobiologist, about what the findings mean in Percy’s search for signs of ancient life on the red planet.

