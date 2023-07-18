© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Asteroid dust returning to Earth could explain the origin of life

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published July 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
An image of asteroid Bennu captured by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.
Kel Elkins
/
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
An image of asteroid Bennu captured by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

A sample of dirt and dust from an asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away is making its way to Earth, with a planned arrival in September. Scientists say the pile of asteroid dirt can unveil the early days of our solar system and possibly explain how life formed on this planet. Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx mission’s principal investigator, joins us for a preview of what’s to come.

Then, it’s been a year since the Webb Space Telescope has been beaming back brilliantly beautiful images of our universe. We’ll hear from Museum of Arts and Sciences gallery curator Seth Mayo about how the public is marveling in its cosmic wonder.

And, we’ll meet the show’s new producer – Marian Summerall.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More