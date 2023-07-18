Asteroid dust returning to Earth could explain the origin of life

A sample of dirt and dust from an asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away is making its way to Earth, with a planned arrival in September. Scientists say the pile of asteroid dirt can unveil the early days of our solar system and possibly explain how life formed on this planet. Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx mission’s principal investigator, joins us for a preview of what’s to come.

Then, it’s been a year since the Webb Space Telescope has been beaming back brilliantly beautiful images of our universe. We’ll hear from Museum of Arts and Sciences gallery curator Seth Mayo about how the public is marveling in its cosmic wonder.

And, we’ll meet the show’s new producer – Marian Summerall.