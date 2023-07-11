© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Ripples in the cosmos: What we're learning from gravitational waves

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
An illustration of gravitational wave formation as two black holes collide.
Goddard Space Flight Center
/
NASA
An illustration of gravitational wave formation as two black holes collide.

Scientists have observed more ripples in the fabric of space-time, in the form of gravitational waves. The most recent discovery appears to be supermassive black holes on a collision course.

We’ll speak Jim Cooney, a cosmologist at the University of Central Florida, about the discovery, and what this means for our understanding of our universe.

Then, delays could keep the crew of the Artemis II mission on the ground, the first time humans have made a trip to the moon in more than a half-century. We’ll speak with Laura Forczyk, a space policy analyst and founder of the consulting firm Astralytical, about the crew’s training ahead of the planned 2024 launch from Kennedy Space Center and the challenges of such a complex mission.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
