© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Sun science on the summer solstice and how Mars rocks get their names

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This image from June 20, 2013, at 11:15 p.m. EDT shows the bright light of a solar flare on the left side of the sun and an eruption of solar material shooting through the sun’s atmosphere, called a prominence eruption. Shortly thereafter, this same region of the sun sent a coronal mass ejection out into space.
Goddard Space Flight Center
/
NASA
This image from June 20, 2013, at 11:15 p.m. EDT shows the bright light of a solar flare on the left side of the sun and an eruption of solar material shooting through the sun’s atmosphere, called a prominence eruption. Shortly thereafter, this same region of the sun sent a coronal mass ejection out into space.

This week marks the summer solstice – the northern hemisphere's longest day of the year. As we reach the solstice on Wednesday, we’ll speak with NASA heliophysicist Kelly Korreck about the science of the sun, from early observations of our sun to new probes exploring our closest star. And we’ll learn how scientists utilize total solar eclipses to better understand the sun.

Then, how does a Martian rock get its name? As robots like NASA’s Perseverance mission continue to chart the surface of Mars, scientists are tasked with naming these new rocks and regions. We’ll hear from University of Florida astrobiologist Amy Williams about what goes into a Martian name and what Percy is up to these days on the red planet.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More