Sun science on the summer solstice and how Mars rocks get their names

This week marks the summer solstice – the northern hemisphere's longest day of the year. As we reach the solstice on Wednesday, we’ll speak with NASA heliophysicist Kelly Korreck about the science of the sun, from early observations of our sun to new probes exploring our closest star. And we’ll learn how scientists utilize total solar eclipses to better understand the sun.

Then, how does a Martian rock get its name? As robots like NASA’s Perseverance mission continue to chart the surface of Mars, scientists are tasked with naming these new rocks and regions. We’ll hear from University of Florida astrobiologist Amy Williams about what goes into a Martian name and what Percy is up to these days on the red planet.