are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

From malware to barf, dealing with the nasty side of space exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
Image of Spacecare book cover
Screen grab
/
Mayo Clinic / Smithsonian
Spacecare answers kid's questions about health in space

As if space wasn’t tough enough, aerospace companies are facing a new challenge – malware. A security company found that machines at an unnamed aerospace company were infected by malware, raising the alarm for organizations to tighten their security.

That’s just one of many stories making headlines on the space beat. We’ll speak with T-Minus Daily podcast host Maria Varmazis about the latest space news stories – including Boeing’s latest lawsuit and Leonardo DiCaprio’s investment in low-Earth orbit.

Then, what happens if you barf in space? An important question from a young space fan that gets an answer in a new book – Spacecare: A Kid's Guide to Surviving Space. We’ll speak with author Jennifer Swanson about burning questions from young enthusiasts about space travel and health.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
