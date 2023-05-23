© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

"Unfolding the Universe" brings new perspective to Webb telescope images

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Image of "Unfolding the Universe" curator Seth Mayo stands in front of a massive print of one of Webb's earliest observations.
Brendan Byrne
/
WMFE
Museum of Arts and Sciences curator Seth Mayo

At the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, a new exhibit gives patrons a new way to view and interact with images from the Webb Space Telescope.

Nearly a year ago, scientists unveiled the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope -- a massive space-based, infrared observatory.

In this year of observation, Webb has peered deep into our cosmic past at star nurseries, supernova, and countless galaxies. And it’s looked at things closer to home, like our planetary neighbors.

The images give scientists and citizens alike a new look at these places in our universe. And at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, a new exhibit gives patrons a new way to view and interact with these images.

We’ll take a look at the museum’s Unfolding the Universe with science curator Seth Mayo.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More