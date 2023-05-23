"Unfolding the Universe" brings new perspective to Webb telescope images

Nearly a year ago, scientists unveiled the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope -- a massive space-based, infrared observatory.

In this year of observation, Webb has peered deep into our cosmic past at star nurseries, supernova, and countless galaxies. And it’s looked at things closer to home, like our planetary neighbors.

The images give scientists and citizens alike a new look at these places in our universe. And at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, a new exhibit gives patrons a new way to view and interact with these images.

We’ll take a look at the museum’s Unfolding the Universe with science curator Seth Mayo.