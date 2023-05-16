© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
"When The Heavens Went On Sale"

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
Ashlee Vance's new book "When The Heavens Went On Sale" profiles the companies driving the private space industry.

Over the past eight years, more than $260 billion of venture capital has been invested in the commercial space sector.

Author and journalist Ashlee Vance says this commercial boom was led by private companies like SpaceX, Planet Labs and Rocket Lab -- and shows no signs of slowing down.

We’ll speak with Vance about his new book: When The Heavens Went On Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing To Put Space Within Reach.

And, we’ll check in with John Shoffner, pilot for the upcoming Ax-2 private mission to the International Space Station, just days before his launch.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
