Can we make food from CO2? On Mars?

Carbon dioxide is generally a bad thing when it comes to space travel. But what if you could harness it for good?

One company is planning to do just that, and is taking technology it developed here on Earth to transform C02 into things like hand sanitizer and jet fuel and turn it into food for Mars-bound astronauts.

We’ll hear from AIR COMPANY's co-founder and CTO Stafford Sheehan about the technology and its application for Mars.

Then, veteran astronaut Terry Virts is out with a new book, answering all sorts of questions about space travel like can you play video games from orbit? We’ll talk with Virts about his new book The Astronaut’s Guide to Leaving the Planet.