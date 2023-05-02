© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Are We There Yet?

A conversation with commercial space pilot John Shoffner

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
Axiom Space
Axiom Space
Ax-2 Pilot and STEM Advocate John Shoffner meets with colleagues at the Operator Solutions Facility in Melbourne, FL.

John Shoffner has driven a lot of race cars and flown a lot of planes, racking up 8,500 hundred hours in land and sea aircraft, helicopters, ex-military jets and soon…a Dragon.

Shoffner is one of the paying customers on Axiom Space’s AX-2 mission, launching in the coming weeks on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon on a Falcon 9 rocket.

His week-long mission to the International Space Station is the second chartered by Texas-based company Axiom. But it won’t be a joyride for Shoffner and his crew. He’ll be conducting experiments from orbit and reaching out to young people down here on Earth through an art outreach program.

We hear from Shoffner ahead of his mission about what he expects and where he sees the future of commercial spaceflight.

The need for darker skies

Also in this episode — light pollution is prevalent across our country, especially in urban areas including along Central Florida’s I-4 corridor. Light pollution prevents us from truly experiencing all the night sky has to offer – and it also affects local wildlife living near developing areas.

For our Sounds of Central Florida project, a partnership with UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media, Weluka Costa and Cassandra Wilkins spoke with astronomers advocating for darker skies.

Sounds of Central Florida: Light Pollution
UCF Nicholson School of Communication and Media student journalists Weluka Costa and Cassandra Wilkins examine the affects of light pollution in Central Florida. This story was produced in partnership with UCF and WMFE.
Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
