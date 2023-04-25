© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

More private space missions mean more data on astronaut health

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Ax-2 pilot John Shoffner, Ax-2 mission specialist Rayyanah Barnawi, Ax-2 commander Peggy Whitson, and Ax-2 mission specialist Ali Algarni will conduct experiments in space in partnership with TRISH to better understand the impacts of space travel on the human body.

A research institute is leveraging a surge in private space missions to collect critical data on how space travel affects the human body

Space travel affects our bodies in so many different ways, but for the longest time, researchers only had access to physiological data from some super-healthy astronauts.

Now, as commercial space companies take flight, there’s a new group of spaceflight participants. One research institute plans to leverage this new sample of astronauts for more data on our health in space.

We’ll hear from Dr. Emmanuel Urquieta, Cheif Medical Officer at the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) about these new studies, and Dr. Jenn Fogarty, TRISH's Chief Science Officer, joins the show to talk about the efforts to collect all this data and how their findings will help get us to places like Mars.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
