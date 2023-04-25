More private space missions mean more data on astronaut health

Space travel affects our bodies in so many different ways, but for the longest time, researchers only had access to physiological data from some super-healthy astronauts.

Now, as commercial space companies take flight, there’s a new group of spaceflight participants. One research institute plans to leverage this new sample of astronauts for more data on our health in space.

We’ll hear from Dr. Emmanuel Urquieta, Cheif Medical Officer at the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) about these new studies, and Dr. Jenn Fogarty, TRISH's Chief Science Officer, joins the show to talk about the efforts to collect all this data and how their findings will help get us to places like Mars.