Are We There Yet?

What's driving the private space economy?

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT
Brendan Byrne
/
WMFE
Investor Chad Anderson's book "The Space Economy: Capitalize on the Greatest Business Opportunity of Our Lifetime" dives into the driving forces of this booming industry.

There’s a lot happening in the private space industry.

For more than a decade, Chad Anderson has been a part of that boom as the founder and managing partner of Space Capital, a venture capital firm investing in the space economy.

His new book The Space Economy: Capitalize on the Greatest Business Opportunity of Our Lifetime is out Tuesday and he joins the show to talk about this growing industry.

Then, among the cosplayers, comic book artists and FunkoPop shops -- two of our show regulars joined the show in one of the panel rooms at MegaCon Orlando, a massive convention celebrating nerd culture, art, scifi, anime and science!

UCF professors and co-hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy Josh Colwell and Addie Dove take to the stage as we discuss the future of lunar exploration after a successful Artemis I mission.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
