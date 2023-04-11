What's driving the private space economy?

There’s a lot happening in the private space industry.

For more than a decade, Chad Anderson has been a part of that boom as the founder and managing partner of Space Capital, a venture capital firm investing in the space economy.

His new book The Space Economy: Capitalize on the Greatest Business Opportunity of Our Lifetime is out Tuesday and he joins the show to talk about this growing industry.

Then, among the cosplayers, comic book artists and FunkoPop shops -- two of our show regulars joined the show in one of the panel rooms at MegaCon Orlando, a massive convention celebrating nerd culture, art, scifi, anime and science!

UCF professors and co-hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy Josh Colwell and Addie Dove take to the stage as we discuss the future of lunar exploration after a successful Artemis I mission.