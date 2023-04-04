© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Artemis II: We have a crew

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
Aretemis II crew portrait
Josh Valcarcel
/
NASA
Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The Artemis II mission has a crew.

NASA announced the four people heading to the moon on a lunar flyby mission as early as next year, launching from Kennedy Space Center.

The three U.S. astronauts and one Canadian astronaut will take the Orion spacecraft on a ten-day mission to the moon and back, paving the way for the following mission which aims to land humans on the surface.

NASA’s Reed Wiseman , Victor Glover, Christina Koch and CSA's Jeremy Hanson will be the first humans to return to the moon in more than half a century.

We’ll speak with space policy analyst and consultant Laura Forczyk hear about this crew and its significance in NASA’s ambitious plan to return to the moon with a diverse crew of people.

Then, from the retirement of the space station to the growing problems of space debris, there’s a lot going on up there. We’ll talk with retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins, who was the first woman to command a Space Shuttle mission, about the latest space news headlines.

Her book Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission is now out in paperback.

Image of Eileen Collins on her Space Shuttle mission
NASA
/
JSC
Astronaut Eileen M. Collins, commander, goes over a check list dealing with rendezvous and docking operations while seated at the commander's station onboard Discovery's crew cabin.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
