Artemis II: We have a crew

The Artemis II mission has a crew.

NASA announced the four people heading to the moon on a lunar flyby mission as early as next year, launching from Kennedy Space Center.

The three U.S. astronauts and one Canadian astronaut will take the Orion spacecraft on a ten-day mission to the moon and back, paving the way for the following mission which aims to land humans on the surface.

NASA’s Reed Wiseman , Victor Glover, Christina Koch and CSA's Jeremy Hanson will be the first humans to return to the moon in more than half a century.

We’ll speak with space policy analyst and consultant Laura Forczyk hear about this crew and its significance in NASA’s ambitious plan to return to the moon with a diverse crew of people.

Then, from the retirement of the space station to the growing problems of space debris, there’s a lot going on up there. We’ll talk with retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins, who was the first woman to command a Space Shuttle mission, about the latest space news headlines.

Her book Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission is now out in paperback.