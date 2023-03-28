Breaking down NASA's $27 billion budget proposal

The Biden administration has asked Congress for $27 million dollars to fund NASA. The 2024 budget request is a 7 percent increase over the previous year.

The proposal includes funding for NASA’s human missions like trips to the moon and maintenance of the International Space Station space station. It also includes funding for and science missions like a Mars sample return and probe heading to Venus.

But the proposal faces an uphill battle. We’ll hear from The Planetary Society’s Casey Dreier about its future.

READ MORE: The Planetary Society's analysis of the Biden budget proposal.

Then, the New Worlds Reading program here in Florida aims to improve K-5 reading levels and is leveraging the support of a space-focused TikTok’er to enroll the more than half a million eligible students.

New Worlds Reading assistant director Dr. Shaunte Duggins and aerospace engineer and social media influencer Joan Melendez Misner join the program to talk about the story of reading and STEM.