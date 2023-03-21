© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

A commercial mission to the far side of the moon

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost
Firefly Aerospace
A rendering of Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost on the Lunar Surface

NASA is tasking commercial company Firefly Aerospace to send a lander to the far side of the moon. It will carry with it hardware that will help with future missions to the moon and beyond and it could also carry payloads for other commercial companies.

It’s part of the agency’s broader plan to establish a science base on the moon and highlights a new lunar economy for other commercial companies. We’ll hear from Firefly Aerospace's Jana Spruce about this ambitious mission and the path forward, to the far side of the moon.

Then, how an app might help astronauts maintain their sharp minds on trips to the moon and beyond? And how it might help us here on Earth, too? Posit Science CEO Dr. Henry Mahncke joins the show to talk about a pilot study using the app BrainHQ to sharpen astronaut minds.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
