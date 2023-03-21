A commercial mission to the far side of the moon

NASA is tasking commercial company Firefly Aerospace to send a lander to the far side of the moon. It will carry with it hardware that will help with future missions to the moon and beyond and it could also carry payloads for other commercial companies.

It’s part of the agency’s broader plan to establish a science base on the moon and highlights a new lunar economy for other commercial companies. We’ll hear from Firefly Aerospace's Jana Spruce about this ambitious mission and the path forward, to the far side of the moon.

Then, how an app might help astronauts maintain their sharp minds on trips to the moon and beyond? And how it might help us here on Earth, too? Posit Science CEO Dr. Henry Mahncke joins the show to talk about a pilot study using the app BrainHQ to sharpen astronaut minds.