A 3D printed rocket could soon take flight. Where does it fit in to a growing launch market?

Relativity Space’s Terran 1 rocket is set to take flight from Cape Canaveral this week. It’s mostly built with 3D-printed parts and would be the first of its kind should it reach orbit during its first launch.

Relativity Space has ambitious plans for its novel manufacturing plan for rockets with even bigger rockets on the horizon. We’ll speak with the company’s CEO Tim Ellis about the stakes of this upcoming test launch.

Then, Relativity Space’s new rocket is joining a crowded launch market. So where does it fit in? We’ll speak with industry analyst Caleb Henry, director of research at Quilty Analytics, about the state of the private launch industry.