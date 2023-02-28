© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

SETI's search for ETs & NASA's new science chief

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a radio telescope array dedicated to astronomical observations and simultaneous searches for extraterrestrial technology
Seth Shostak
/
SETI Institute
The Allen Telescope Array (ATA) is radio telescope array dedicated to astronomical observations and simultaneous searches for extraterrestrial technology.

The SETI Institute has been searching for intelligent life in the universe for decades. The organization of more than 100 scientists is on the hunt for extraterrestrial life using ground, space and radio telescopes to search for signals from another lifeform outside our own planet.

We’ll check in with SETI Institute senior astronomer Seth Shostack about those efforts and how technological advances are getting us closer and closer to hearing from another form of life off planet.

Then, NASA has a new science chief. Before becoming the head of NASA’s science missions, Nicola Fox ran the agency’s heliophysics division -- studying the sun. We’ll revisit a conversation from March 2020 with Fox about those efforts.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More