SETI's search for ETs & NASA's new science chief

The SETI Institute has been searching for intelligent life in the universe for decades. The organization of more than 100 scientists is on the hunt for extraterrestrial life using ground, space and radio telescopes to search for signals from another lifeform outside our own planet.

We’ll check in with SETI Institute senior astronomer Seth Shostack about those efforts and how technological advances are getting us closer and closer to hearing from another form of life off planet.

Then, NASA has a new science chief. Before becoming the head of NASA’s science missions, Nicola Fox ran the agency’s heliophysics division -- studying the sun. We’ll revisit a conversation from March 2020 with Fox about those efforts.