Are We There Yet?

Measuring the sound of rockets & NSYNC's Lance Bass chronicles "The Last Soviet" in space

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Lance Bass NASA photo
NASA
/
Flickr
From the left, Soyuz 5 Nominated Space Flight Participant Lance Bass, Soyuz 5 Commander Sergei Zalyotin and Soyuz 5 Flight Engineer Frank De Winne pause at one of the International Space Station training modules during training and familiarization at the Johnson Space Center (JSC) on August 26, 2002.

The launch of NASA’s moon mission Artemis I last year was really loud -- that’s according to new research which aimed to better understand rocket noise.

A team of researchers used microphones across central Florida to measure decibel levels of this historic launch. The data show sound levels three miles from the launch pad were the equivalent of standing next to a jet aircraft taking off.

We'll hear from Rollins College professor Whitney Coyle and Brigham Young University professor Kent Gee about the findings.

Then, NSYNC’s Lance Bass was a global superstar in his boy band days. You may also remember he trained to go to space. That mission on a Soyuz capsule in the early 2000s never happened, but his passion for space exploration remained.

His newest venture is hosting the podcast The Las Soviet which tells the story of cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev’s 313 days stranded in space when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Bass joins the show to talk about the harrowing story and how he stumbled upon it in the first place.

Listen to The Last Soviet, a production of iHeartPodcasts with Kaleidoscope and Samizdat Audio.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
