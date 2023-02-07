Mars updates: Percy's sample collection and the possibility of astronaut missions

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is busy collecting samples on Mars, packing them in tiny tubes with plans to send them back to Earth.

It’s also discovering the history of Mars by exploring the planet’s geology as it traverses an ancient lake looking for signs of life.

We’ll talk with University of Florida astrobiologist and mission scientists Amy Williams about the mission so far and what’s ahead for Percy on the red planet.

Then, from nuclear rockets to inflatable habitats -- technology for human missions to Mars is rapidly developing. How close are we to astronaut missions to the red planet? We’ll ask Explore Mars CEO Chris Carberry about the challenges and developments that are getting us ever closer to boots on the ground.

