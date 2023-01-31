© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

In the search for life in the universe, it's time to get nuclear

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An image of a concept for NASA's nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) vehicle.
NASA
/
NASA
Visionary view of a Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) enabled spacecraft mission outward bound. Tapping NTP can shorten travel times between Earth and the Red Planet and to other deep space destinations.

NASA wants nuclear rockets.

The agency’s administrator announced a partnership with DARPA for a demonstration by 2027. Simply put, nuclear-powered rockets use less mass than traditional liquid-fueled rockets. That means they can take missions farther and faster into our solar system -- including humans to Mars.

But it's beyond Mars where Florida Tech’s Manasvi Lingam envisions nuclear powered missions going. He’s an astrobiologist and says this technology might help us find signs of life well beyond our solar system -- and only take a few decades to get us there.

We'll hear from Lingam about the search for like in the space between stars.

And, we'll hear from NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, who is serving as pilot for SpaceX's Crew-6 mission.

We'll talk with Hoburg about training to fly Dragon and understanding the risk of spaceflight.

An image of NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg.
NASA
/
YouTube
NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg is launching on a mission to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew-6 flight. He will serve as Crew Dragon's pilot on his first mission to space.

The Crew-6 mission, carrying a crew of four, is set to take flight to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than February 26.

More to read:

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne