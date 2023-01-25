© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Oh the places we're going, for science!

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST
NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission will head to a distant metal asteroid

We’re in for a busy year when it comes to planetary science missions. A handful of missions are set to leave this planet on missions to the moon, the clouds of Venus, and the moons of Jupiter. And a piece of a far-away asteroid is coming home.

Jake Robins, a space journalist and host of WeMartians podcast, joins us for a rundown of these exciting missions.

The Webb Space Telescope continues to beam back stunning images of our universe. It’s also discovering new planets orbiting distant stars. We’ll talk with Florida Institute of Technology's Eric Perlman about the search for other worlds as JWST heads into its second year in space.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
