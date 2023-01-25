Oh the places we're going, for science!

We’re in for a busy year when it comes to planetary science missions. A handful of missions are set to leave this planet on missions to the moon, the clouds of Venus, and the moons of Jupiter. And a piece of a far-away asteroid is coming home.

Jake Robins, a space journalist and host of WeMartians podcast, joins us for a rundown of these exciting missions.

The Webb Space Telescope continues to beam back stunning images of our universe. It’s also discovering new planets orbiting distant stars. We’ll talk with Florida Institute of Technology's Eric Perlman about the search for other worlds as JWST heads into its second year in space.

