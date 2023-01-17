© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

The planet is getting hotter. Here's how NASA is measuring Earth's changing temperature

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
Led by NASA and the French space agency CNES, the Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission will provide high-definition data on the salt- and fresh water on Earth’s surface.

Last year was the fifth warmest on record, according to new data released by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It continues a trend of a warming planet. Global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above NASA's baseline period from 1951 to 1980.

We’ll hear from Karen St. Germain, NASA’s Earth Science Division Director, about this new data, and how space-based assets are helping us keep an eye on our warming planet.

Then, it’s already a busy year for rocket launches with no signs of slowing down. We’ll speak with Main Engine Cutoff host Anthony Colangelo about the year ahead.

Brendan Byrne
