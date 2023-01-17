The planet is getting hotter. Here's how NASA is measuring Earth's changing temperature

Last year was the fifth warmest on record, according to new data released by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It continues a trend of a warming planet. Global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above NASA's baseline period from 1951 to 1980.

We’ll hear from Karen St. Germain, NASA’s Earth Science Division Director, about this new data, and how space-based assets are helping us keep an eye on our warming planet.

Then, it’s already a busy year for rocket launches with no signs of slowing down. We’ll speak with Main Engine Cutoff host Anthony Colangelo about the year ahead.

