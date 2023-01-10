© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Neil deGrasse Tyson on the search for life outside our planet

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Rebecca Roth
/
NASA
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson visited with Goddard's Space Flight Center Director Chris Scolese and the James Webb Space Telescope team at Goddard in Greenbelt, Md. on June 3, 2014.

We’re on the hunt for life outside our own planet.

“Are we alone in the universe?” is one of the fundamental questions in science new technology like planetary robots and massive space-based telescopes are getting us closer and closer to finally having an answer.

We’ll hear from astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson about those efforts -- and why he’s excited about getting an answer to that question.

And we’ll revisit a conversation from August 16, 2022 with University of Florida astrobiologist Amy Williams about one Martian rover’s decade on Mars and how Curiosity is helping us answer the ultimate question.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes
Load More