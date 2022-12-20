Inflatable space is bursting at the seams

To sustain a long-term human presence on places like the moon or Mars, engineers are looking at inflatable habitats. They’re lightweight, easy to transport, and can be used to house astronauts and equipment.

But in order to test these habitats, engineers at Lockheed Martin are pushing them to the limits.

We'll hear from Kirk Shireman Vice President of Lunar Exploration Campaigns at Lockheed Martin about how blowing these things up will help prepare them for deep space exploration.



A look back at InSight

NASA’s InSight probe has gone quite. The robot that has been measuring the seismic activity on Mars tweeted what's likely its last photo from the red planet this week, and attempts to contact the probe since then have gone unanswered.

My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me. pic.twitter.com/wkYKww15kQ — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 19, 2022

We'll revisit a conversation from July 21, 2021 with Jake Robins, journalist and host of WeMartians podcast, about the mission's goal and how its helping scientists understand what's happening beneath the surface of Mars.