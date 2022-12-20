© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Inflatable space is bursting at the seams

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
A prototype of Lockheed Martin's inflatable space habitat before a burst test.

To sustain a long-term human presence on places like the moon or Mars, engineers are looking at inflatable habitats. They’re lightweight, easy to transport, and can be used to house astronauts and equipment.

But in order to test these habitats, engineers at Lockheed Martin are pushing them to the limits.

We'll hear from Kirk Shireman Vice President of Lunar Exploration Campaigns at Lockheed Martin about how blowing these things up will help prepare them for deep space exploration.

A look back at InSight

NASA’s InSight probe has gone quite. The robot that has been measuring the seismic activity on Mars tweeted what's likely its last photo from the red planet this week, and attempts to contact the probe since then have gone unanswered.

We'll revisit a conversation from July 21, 2021 with Jake Robins, journalist and host of WeMartians podcast, about the mission's goal and how its helping scientists understand what's happening beneath the surface of Mars.

Are We There Yet?
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
