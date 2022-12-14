© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Artemis I is back on Earth. What's next?

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland.

NASA’s Artemis One mission splashed down Sunday, ending the 25.5 day mission around the moon and back.

It’s a big step in NASA’s new moon program -- so what’s ahead? We’ll chat with Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport about the successes of the mission and next steps.

Then, the images Orion beamed back were breathtaking, and especially significant to scientists. We’ll speak with UCF’s Addie Dove about lunar science and how Artemis I is helping us learn even more about the moon.

Wrapping up NASA’s Artemis One mission -- that’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on 90.7 WMFE News.

