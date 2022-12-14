Artemis I is back on Earth. What's next?

NASA’s Artemis One mission splashed down Sunday, ending the 25.5 day mission around the moon and back.

It’s a big step in NASA’s new moon program -- so what’s ahead? We’ll chat with Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport about the successes of the mission and next steps.

Then, the images Orion beamed back were breathtaking, and especially significant to scientists. We’ll speak with UCF’s Addie Dove about lunar science and how Artemis I is helping us learn even more about the moon.

Wrapping up NASA’s Artemis One mission -- that’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on 90.7 WMFE News.