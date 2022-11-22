© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

From the moon to Mars

Published November 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
A portion of the far side of the Moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays. The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence Sunday, Nov. 20, making the Moon, instead of Earth, the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft. On Monday, Nov. 21, it came within 80 miles of the lunar surface, the closest approach of the uncrewed Artemis I mission, before moving into a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon. The darkest spot visible near the middle of the image is Mare Orientale. Photo: NASA
NASA’s Artemis I mission has made it to the moon. The milestone mission launched last week from Kennedy Space Center, ushering in a new chapter of lunar exploration.

We’ll hear from NASASpaceflight.com assistant managing editor Chris Gebhardt about that historic launch and what’s ahead for the space capsule Orion now that it’s reached the moon.

Then, a robot exploring Mars was only expected to last 90 days -- instead, it made it 15 years. Now, a new documentary is chronicling the incredible journey of NASA’s Opportunity rover. We’ll explore the new film Good Night Oppy with Director Ryan White and chat with Doug Ellison, one of the rover’s scientists, about the mission's legacy.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
