Artemis I, take three

Published November 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Artemis I stands ready for another launch attempt Wednesday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brandon Moser, WMFE.

NASA’s next moon mission could take flight this week. Artemis I is poised to launch from Kennedy Space Center as early as Wednesday morning. The mission has faced a handful of obstacles, from engine issues, a gas leak, to riding out a hurricane.

We’ll speak with Philip Metzger, a former NASA engineer and now researcher at the Florida Space Institute about the challenges of launching a new vehicle -- and what’s at stake during this launch attempt.

Then, we’ll speak with a retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott about Artemis  and how this moment in exploration is inspiring us to take better care of our own spaceship Earth.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
