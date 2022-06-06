Are We There Yet?
New episodes on Tuesdays • Airs on 90.7 FM Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
There’s a lot going on up there. Join space reporter Brendan Byrne each week as he explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, Are We There Yet? brings you the latest in news from the space beat. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap exploring our universe.
NASA's Artemis I mission is a big step in the agency's plans for permanent presence on the moon. Just how close is the agency to that goal, and what is left to be done?
NASA's Artemis I mission has made it to the moon. We check in with the mission and preview what's ahead. Plus, the new documentary "Goodnight Oppy" chronicles a planned 90 day mission on Mars that lasted 15 years.
NASA’s next moon mission could take flight this week. Artemis I is poised to launch from Kennedy Space Center as early as Wednesday morning. The mission has faced a handful of obstacles, from engine issues, a gas leak, to riding out a hurricane.
We’re getting a fresh new look at this cosmic nursery thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.
What’s it like to feel weightless, like the astronauts on the International Space Station?
A look at a new documentary which highlights the people behind the scenes that kept the Space Shuttle program flying. Plus, and update on SpaceX's Starship plans.
People in the path of Hurricane Ian are still dealing with its aftermath. Before and during the storm, residents rely on forecasts from meteorologists to track the storm and plan to prepare. Many of the tools these forecasters use come from space.
Six years of science: NASA's Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen reflects on his tenure as the agency's science cheifFor the past six years, Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen has led NASA’s science division. From the deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope to landing a robot on Mars, Dr. Z has been at the helm for some of NASA’s most complex and critical science missions. At the end of this year, he’s leaving the agency.
The science of averting disasters. From asteroid impacts to severe storms due to climate change, NASA is on the caseAs Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, NASA is hoping to deflect another natural disaster -- an asteroid.
From the moon to Mars: A look at an intriguing finding on Mars and NASA's plans for deep space explorationHow will NASA's lunar missions help get humans to Mars? And a look at an intriguing finding by NASA's newest Martian explorer in the search for signs of ancient life on Mars.
Two attempts to launch NASA’s new moon rocket SLS and deep space capsule Orion have been waived off -- facing a handful of issues including a hydrogen leak. Now, engineers are working on fixing the issues for an attempt as soon as the end of this month as NASA faces pressure to get this long-delayed and over-budget rocket to the moon.
NASA is heading back to the moon and some of our youngest listeners have some really important questions about the future of exploration.