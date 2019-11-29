Planning On Shopping This Black Friday? You’re Not Alone

Florida retailers are expecting a record holiday season this Black Friday.

According to the Florida Retail Federation, consumers say they will spend an average of $1,047 this holiday season — a 4 percent increase from last year.

“71 percent of holiday shoppers are expected to shop on Thanksgiving weekend,” said Amanda Bevis with the Florida Retail Federation. “Everyone who has a Christmas list they’re going through this holiday season, of them, seven out of 10 plan to work on that Christmas list over the Thanksgiving weekend.”

Shoppers between the ages of 35 and 44 are expected to spend the most money. The holiday season accounts for 20 percent of overall retail sales.

Florida retailers pay $49 billion dollars in wages and $20 billion in state sales taxes every year.

“One in five jobs are tied to the industry,” Bevis said. “So this positive forecast, the expectation that we’re going to have a record year in terms of holiday shopping, is really good news for Florida families.”

Total nationwide spending is expected to top $727 billion dollars.