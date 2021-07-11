 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Planned White Supremacist Rally Flops In Pinecrest; FBI Warned Village Officials

by Catalina Garcia (WLRN)

Photo: Jon Tyson


Only two people showed up for a planned white supremacist rally at a park in Pinecrest over the weekend. As a precaution, police were stationed at Veteran’s Wayside Park on Saturday morning.

Michelle Hammontree is the village’s communications manager.

“We prepared both for the best scenario and the worst case scenario, and we have it under control.”

Hammontree says she’s saddened by the group’s choice of location for the so-called “White Lives Matter” rally.

“I wonder about the lack of judgement to have this event at Veteran’s Wayside Park, where we honor our military. It’s a place of honor. It’s a place of peace. It’s a place that embraces diversity.”

The FBI alerted local leaders last week after intercepting posts about the planned event on the social media platform Telegram.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP