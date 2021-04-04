 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Piney Point Situation Still Critical, But Easing

by Steve Newborn (WUSF )

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Channel

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated near a leaking phosphate wastewater pond that is threatening to pour into Tampa Bay. Officials say the situation is still critical, but improving.

Engineers were busy Sunday pumping out 33 million gallons a day from the stricken Piney Point plant, located in Manatee County, just south of the Hillsborough County line. The 79-acre pond had been lowered to about 300 million gallons, reducing pressure on its earthen walls.

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and directed National Guard troops to fly in pumps to siphon more water.

“What we’re looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation.”

Although the threat of a rupture seems to be easing, one official said if the dike breaks, one model shows it sending a wall of water as high as twenty feet into the surrounding area.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP