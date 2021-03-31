Pine Hills Neighborhood Will Welcome Hawthorne Park Affordable Senior Community In 2021

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County leaders broke ground today on an affordable senior living community in Pine Hills. Seniors who make at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income are eligible to apply.

The 120-unit Hawthorne Park affordable senior community is set to open at the end of the year.

The complex which is being built by Wendover Housing Partners will feature a fitness center, theater room, community garden and dog walk.

Mayor Jerry Demings says the $27 million dollar project will address the affordable housing crisis, and provide jobs for residents who were laid off during the pandemic.

“This $27 million dollar construction project means that people will go back to work. They will begin to make income. And then we’re taking care of our seniors.”

Commissioner Victoria Siplin says the project is just one piece in the neighborhood’s revitalization.

Siplin says that includes the Pine Hills Trail and the new Lynx Bus Transfer station that the units will be adjacent to.

“I am thrilled about this development and its ability to help attract more investors who will support the vision of this community.”

One bedroom units start at $740 dollars a month and two bedroom units cost $880 dollars a month.