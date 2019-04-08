 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pilot Whale Dies At SeaWorld Orlando

by (WMFE)

A pilot whale at SeaWorld has died. Fredi had battled ongoing health problems after she was found stranded in the Florida Keys in 2011.

SeaWorld said Fredi was showing signs of appetite loss and fatigue and was undergoing treatment for an infection. The theme park company says the whale’s health and quality of life were declining rapidly.

Fredi was part of a pod found stranded in the Florida Keys in 2011. A veterinarian crew from SeaWorld brought in the whale. She was deemed too young to be released back into the wild.


