Pilot program: Publix pharmacies in 3 counties will offer coronavirus vaccine to seniors

In Ocala Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a pilot program providing the coronavirus vaccine to at least 15,000 seniors at Publix pharmacies in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.

“We want to do the pilot project,” he said. “We selected these three counties and these 22 pharmacies. But I’ve made clear to Publix that, if we’re able to do this, if it’s efficient, if people have good response to it, my goal would be to work with them in all their pharmacies.”

People 65 and older wishing to receive the vaccine will be able to register for an appointment on the Publix website beginning Thursday.

The list includes 11 stores in Marion County.

DeSantis said Publix has 756 pharmacies in Florida and each one could administer 100 to 125 shots a day. Publix, he said, could be “an incredible force multiplier” for vaccination efforts.