Pieces falling in place for increase in Lake County’s mass vaccination effort

Key pieces are falling in place for the COVID-19 mass vaccination effort in Lake County.

Lake County started the day Tuesday with 23,000 doses in the freezer but a lot of that is going second shots.

The health department is doing those for Moderna now and Pfizer starting next week and, in the short term, is looking for a new first-dose drive-in site as well.

Meanwhile, the county has leased the old Sears at Lake Square Mall for a state vaccination site.

Emergency Management Director Tommy Carpenter told county commissioners the store is the, quote, “perfect site” for vaccinations by appointment.

“With the Sears site large facility, county staff, department of health staff working together, I think that we can certainly ramp that up to be a high-volume-distribution vaccination center,” he said.

And Lake County will soon start using Florida’s new vaccination appointment system.

Health officer Aaron Kissler says the shots will ramp up.

“I believe we put in for 700 a day starting out,” he said. “And then we hope to get 2,000 and then up higher than that. And then at our second-dose sites, we’re probably going to do somewhere between 15 (hundred) and 2,000 people a day.”

So far, at least 32,000 Lake County residents have gotten a shot.