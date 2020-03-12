 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
PGA Tour Prepares for Cheerless, Jeerless Golf at Players

by The Associated Press (AP)

No PGA this year. Photo: Court Cook @court marie

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour will play the remainder of The Players Championship without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No cheers. No jeers.

No raucous environment surrounding the famed 17th hole. Spectators won’t be allowed at TPC Sawgrass beginning Friday or at three other tournaments leading up to the Masters.

Even as other leagues were canceling tournaments and events for a month or more, the tour chose not to shut down entirely because golf is a non-contact sport played across sprawling acreage.

Reaction varied.

Most players supported the decision. Some questioned why it took so long for the tour to react.


