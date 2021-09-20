 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pfizer Vaccines for Eligible Students Could be Coming to an Orange County Public School Near You

Photo: Jessica Rockowitz


The Orange County Department of Health will administer Pfizer vaccines to 5- to 11-year-olds at Orange County Public Schools once the shot is FDA-approved for children.

Pfizer says results of a scientific trial show its vaccine is not only safe but effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Orange County Department of Health’s Dr. Raul Pino is working with Orange County Public Schools and the Department of Education to make the shot available in the schools once it’s FDA approved for kids.

“We are in the process of securing probably close to $30 million dollars for the next two years, 30 and 30, that will contribute to those efforts at the schools.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the timing of the rollout in the schools and the number of shots that will be made available for kids will be determined by a nationwide vaccine supply chain.

“We have extended the vaccination opportunities for us through October. And if the younger children become eligible before the end of the year, we’ll have to look at the opportunities and figure out how to partner with the school district and we’ll make contingency plans for where and who will have the supply.”

Demings says local pediatricians and Walmart, Walgreens and CVS stores will also receive shots for kids.


