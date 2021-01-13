Petition Calls For Casselberry Vice Mayor’s Resignation After Incendiary Remarks Before Capitol Riot
An online petition is calling for the resignation of Casselberry’s vice mayor and commissioner after a video surfaced showing the vice mayor making incendiary comments a day before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
More than 500 citizens have signed a Change.org petition calling for the resignation of Casselberry Vice Mayor Mark Busch.
A video posted to the website Rumble shows Busch speaking at a rally in Orlando on January 5 in support of the so-called Stop the Steal movement, encouraging protesters in D.C. to make their voices heard, saying “watch out, all bets are off.”
A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in a violent riot which left five dead including a Capitol Police Officer.
Spectrum News reports Busch apologized for the remarks at a commission meeting earlier this week, condemning violence, and said he had no plans to step down.
One city commissioner is calling for an investigation into the remarks.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity